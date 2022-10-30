Video: 40 Dead In Gujarat Cable Bridge Collapse, Over 100 Feared Trapped

Several people have reportedly suffered injuries after a cable bridge collapsed in Gujarat’s Morbi today. There were about 500 people on the bridge when it collapsed. Prime Minister Narendra, who was in Gujarat today, ordered urgent rescue operations, with many local residents also joining in the efforts to rescue the injured.

The Prime Minister also spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and told him to take stock of the situation. Meanwhile, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi has left for Morbi.

A compensation of Rs 2 lakh has been announced from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the family of each person who lost his or her life in the mishap and Rs 50,000 to each injured person. The state government will be providing a compensation of ₹ 4 lakh to the family of each deceased and ₹ 50,000 to each injured.

According to reports, as the suspension bridge collapsed, around 100 people are still feared trapped in the water.

The Morbi cable bridge is a historical structure built many years ago. After repair and renovation, it was reopened just four days ago, on October 26, on the occasion of Gujarati New Year.

Reports said, the government tender for the renovation work was given to Oreva Group, owned by Odhavji Patel.

