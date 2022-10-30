Chhath Puja 2022 Sandhya Arghya In Pics: Devotees In Nagpur Worship Sun In Grand Celebration

Nagpur : Chhath Puja 2022 Look below the pictures of celebration of third day of the festival Sandhya Arghya in different parts of Nagpur.

THE FESTIVAL of Chhath Puja is being celebrated with great jubilation across different parts of the country. The day noted as the third day of the festival as Sandhya Arghya has great significance.

On this day, people offer Arghya to the setting Sun while standing in holy water bodies. States such as New Delhi, Ranchi, Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country have left everyone mesmerised by the significance and celebrations of the festival.

The third day of Chhath Puja is being celebrated as Sandhya Arghya on October 30. Several preparations were done for Sandhya Arghy in parts of the country. Look below for beautiful pics of people celebrating Sandhya Arghya in numerous states and Nagpur, shared by Sandeep Gurghate

