More than 140 dead as bridge collapses in Gujarat’s Morbi

More than 140 people were killed while many are said to be injured after a hanging bridge collapsed in Machhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi district on Sunday evening.

While the Gujarat government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased, PM Narendra Modi dedicated a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the family of those killed in the mishap.

Eyewitnesses said that there were several women, children and others on the hanging bridge when it snapped, plunging them into the water below.

Due to the Diwali vacation and being a Sunday, there was a rush of tourists on the bridge, a major tourist attraction.

A private operator had carried out the repair work of the bridge for nearly six months before it was reopened to the public on the Gujarati New Year day celebrated on October 26.

