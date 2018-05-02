Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Video: 26 persons booked for mocking Epidemic Laws at Futala in Nagpur

    Nagpur: Sending a stern message to the citizens taking the wearing a mask in public orders lightly, Zone II police lead by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Vinita Sahu besides, Senior PI Ambazari, Vijay Kare and Senior PI Gittikhadan Sunil Chavhan conducted action at Futala lake vicinity on Thursday.

    Total 26 persons, including 6 girls clicking selfies without keeping social distancing, not wearing masks, besides riding triple seat, parking haphazardly were rounded up under relevant Sections and Epidemic Act for violation of prohibitory orders.

    Action was taken under IPC and Epidemic Act for violation of prohibitory orders. The vehicles of the violators were also seized as a part of action.

