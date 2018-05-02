Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Thu, Jul 16th, 2020

    Father drowns toddler girl, tries to commit suicide in Sakkardara

    Representational Pic

    Nagpur: In a heart wrenching incident, a father killed his eight month old daughter and tried to commit suicide later by slitting his throat with broken beer bottle on Thursday noon under Sakkardara police station.

    Police sources said Sonu Sheikh was stressed with domestic crisis. On Thursday afternoon frustrated over an argument with his family, he reportedly drowned his eight month daughter and later tried to end his life by slitting his throat. Following the gruesome incident some locals alerted police control room. Acting swiftly on the inputs Sakkardara cops rushed to the spot and sent bodies to hospital.

    The baby girl reportedly died, while Sonu was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) under critical condition.

    In the meantime cops have registered an offence against Sonu under relevant Sections of the IPC and launched the probe into matter.

