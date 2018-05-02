Vidarbha’s six districts deprived of minister’s post in Thackeray Cabinet

Nagpur: In the Monday’s Cabinet expansion, six districts of Vidarbha have been deprived of minister’s post. Out of eleven districts of Vidarbha, five districts have got representation in the Uddhav Thackeray Ministry. Nagpur district has three ministers, Amravati two, Chandrapur, Yavatmal and Buldana districts have one minister each. However, Nagpur district has three ministers, Amravati two, Chandrapur and Buldana districts have one minister each.

During Fadnavis Government, Vidarbha had nine ministers including Chief Minister. The four districts — Buldana, Wardha, Bhandara and Washim – had no representation in the ministry.

Out of total 62 seats in Vidarbha, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has 25 seats (Congress 15, NCP 6 and Shiv Sena 4). Out of eight ministers from Vidarbha, Congress has maximum 4, NCP 2, Shiv Sena 1 and Independent 1. The Congress Ministers are Nitin Raut, Sunil Kedar (Nagpur district), Yashomati Thakur (Amravati district) and Vijay Wadettiwar (Chandrapur district). NCP Ministers are Anil Deshmukh (Nagpur district) and Rajendra Shingne (Buldana district). Shiv Sena Minister Sanjay Rathod hails from Yavatmal district and the Independent Bacchu Kadu supporting Shiv Sena belongs to Amravati district.

Who will be Guardian Minister?

Nagpur district has three ministers. But all eyes are on who will be the Guardian Minister of the district. Being experienced, Nitin Raut is ahead in the race. Raut was Guardian Minister during Congress-NCP rule. But Anil Deshmukh and Sunil Kedar too craving for the post.