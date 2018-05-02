Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

After West Bengal, Maharashtra’s tableau for R-Day Parade rejected

Nagpur: After West Bengal, the Central Government has rejected Maharashtra’s tableau for the Republic Day Parade on January 26 drawing severe flak from Shiv Sena.

Slamming the Government move, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that Maharashtra’s tableau has always been attraction of R-Day Parade. “Had the tableau been rejected during Congress rule, BJP would have launched offensive against the party,” Raut said.

Raut further said that Maharashtra’s tableau has been prepared by JJ School of Arts. The State received many awards for such tableaux. “Now what happened that tableaus of Maharashtra and West Bengal have no place for this year’s R-Day Parade. The reason is: Both states have no BJP rule. Rejection of its tableau is an insult to Maharashtra. I appeal Chief Minister to look into the matter,” Raut said.

A Minister in Maharashtra Government, Jitendra Awhad claimed that Union Home Ministry refused to accept State’s tableau for this year’s R-Day Parade.

Twenty-two proposals — 16 from states and union territories and six from Central Ministries — out of a total 56 have been shortlisted for this year’s parade.

As far as tableau of West Bengal was concerned, the Defence Ministry has rejected the tableau for the Republic Day Parade on January 26 saying that Bengal Government’s proposal was rejected after an Expert Committee examined it in two rounds of meeting. The tableau proposal of the West Bengal government was not taken forward for further consideration by the Expert Committee after deliberations in the second meeting.

Happening Nagpur
Video: Nagpur boasts of excellent hospitality biz: Radisson Blu GM
Video: Nagpur boasts of excellent hospitality biz: Radisson Blu GM
Jingle bell rings @Gondwana Club
Jingle bell rings @Gondwana Club
Nagpur Crime News
Two friends attacked murderously at New Year party in Wathoda
Two friends attacked murderously at New Year party in Wathoda
Many goons in lock up as cops take preventive action for peaceful New Year celebration
Many goons in lock up as cops take preventive action for peaceful New Year celebration
Maharashtra News
पावसाळी परिस्थितीच्या पाहणीसाठी महापौरांनी गाठले ‘सिटी ऑपरेशन सेंटर’
पावसाळी परिस्थितीच्या पाहणीसाठी महापौरांनी गाठले ‘सिटी ऑपरेशन सेंटर’
३ जानेवारीला चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले जिलाधिकाऱ्यांची भेट घेणार
३ जानेवारीला चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले जिलाधिकाऱ्यांची भेट घेणार
Hindi News
वीडिओ : उप्पलवाड़ी के अंडर ब्रिज में जमा बारिश का पानी, गिर रहे है वाहनचालक
वीडिओ : उप्पलवाड़ी के अंडर ब्रिज में जमा बारिश का पानी, गिर रहे है वाहनचालक
जीवन में सबसे अनमोल रत्न है मधुर वाणी’ – पं. देवकीनंदन ठाकुर जी
जीवन में सबसे अनमोल रत्न है मधुर वाणी’ – पं. देवकीनंदन ठाकुर जी
Trending News
After West Bengal, Maharashtra’s tableau for R-Day Parade rejected
After West Bengal, Maharashtra’s tableau for R-Day Parade rejected
Nagpur 2020 : Incessant rains join cloudy weather on day 2
Nagpur 2020 : Incessant rains join cloudy weather on day 2
Featured News
Home Minister Amit Shah lauds PM Modi for giving pace to NDRF
Home Minister Amit Shah lauds PM Modi for giving pace to NDRF
Thunderous rain numbs Nagpur, damages crop at many places in Vidarbha
Thunderous rain numbs Nagpur, damages crop at many places in Vidarbha
Trending In Nagpur
Home Minister Amit Shah lauds PM Modi for giving pace to NDRF
Home Minister Amit Shah lauds PM Modi for giving pace to NDRF
वीडिओ : उप्पलवाड़ी के अंडर ब्रिज में जमा बारिश का पानी, गिर रहे है वाहनचालक
वीडिओ : उप्पलवाड़ी के अंडर ब्रिज में जमा बारिश का पानी, गिर रहे है वाहनचालक
पावसाळी परिस्थितीच्या पाहणीसाठी महापौरांनी गाठले ‘सिटी ऑपरेशन सेंटर’
पावसाळी परिस्थितीच्या पाहणीसाठी महापौरांनी गाठले ‘सिटी ऑपरेशन सेंटर’
३ जानेवारीला चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले जिलाधिकाऱ्यांची भेट घेणार
३ जानेवारीला चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले जिलाधिकाऱ्यांची भेट घेणार
पोलिसांना सर्वोत्तम प्रशिक्षण, अत्याधुनिक सुविधा देण्यासाठी कटिबद्ध – ठाकरे
पोलिसांना सर्वोत्तम प्रशिक्षण, अत्याधुनिक सुविधा देण्यासाठी कटिबद्ध – ठाकरे
Vidarbha’s six districts deprived of minister’s post in Thackeray Cabinet
Vidarbha’s six districts deprived of minister’s post in Thackeray Cabinet
After West Bengal, Maharashtra’s tableau for R-Day Parade rejected
After West Bengal, Maharashtra’s tableau for R-Day Parade rejected
Superfast weekly special trains between Solapur and Nagpur from Jan 19
Superfast weekly special trains between Solapur and Nagpur from Jan 19
Nagpur’s Majhi Metro Project to be completed by December 2020
Nagpur’s Majhi Metro Project to be completed by December 2020
Nagpur 2020 : Incessant rains join cloudy weather on day 2
Nagpur 2020 : Incessant rains join cloudy weather on day 2
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145