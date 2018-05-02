After West Bengal, Maharashtra’s tableau for R-Day Parade rejected

Nagpur: After West Bengal, the Central Government has rejected Maharashtra’s tableau for the Republic Day Parade on January 26 drawing severe flak from Shiv Sena.

Slamming the Government move, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that Maharashtra’s tableau has always been attraction of R-Day Parade. “Had the tableau been rejected during Congress rule, BJP would have launched offensive against the party,” Raut said.

Raut further said that Maharashtra’s tableau has been prepared by JJ School of Arts. The State received many awards for such tableaux. “Now what happened that tableaus of Maharashtra and West Bengal have no place for this year’s R-Day Parade. The reason is: Both states have no BJP rule. Rejection of its tableau is an insult to Maharashtra. I appeal Chief Minister to look into the matter,” Raut said.

A Minister in Maharashtra Government, Jitendra Awhad claimed that Union Home Ministry refused to accept State’s tableau for this year’s R-Day Parade.

Twenty-two proposals — 16 from states and union territories and six from Central Ministries — out of a total 56 have been shortlisted for this year’s parade.

As far as tableau of West Bengal was concerned, the Defence Ministry has rejected the tableau for the Republic Day Parade on January 26 saying that Bengal Government’s proposal was rejected after an Expert Committee examined it in two rounds of meeting. The tableau proposal of the West Bengal government was not taken forward for further consideration by the Expert Committee after deliberations in the second meeting.