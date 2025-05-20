Vidarbha’s Harsh Dubey makes impressive debut in IPL for SRH

Advertisement



Nagpur: Vidarbha left arm spinner Harsh Dubey made an impressive debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Pat Cummins led Hyderabad against Lucknow at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Hyderabd recorded a convincing six-wicket win over Lucknow.

In his quota of four overs, Dubey conceded 44 runs and claimed the prized wicket of opener Mitchell Marsh (65, 39b. 6×4, 4×6). When Marsh was going great guns, Dubey gave a much-needed breakthrough to Hyderabad and got his maiden IPL wicket.

On a length on off, Mitchell Marsh stayed leg-side of it and tried to go inside out over extra cover but ended up slicing it towards short third man. Malinga moved to his right and dived to take it with both hands. Thus, Dubey broke the 100-run partnership between Marsh and Aiden Markram.

Dubey became the 11th player from Vidarbha to play in IPL. Earlier former Vidarbha Ranji skipper Faiz Fazal, Shrikant Wagh, Amit Paunkar, Umesh Yadav, Jitesh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Shub- ham Dubey, Yash Thakur, Darshan Nalkande and Karun Nair played in the IPL. As far as Nair is concerned, he was playing for Karnataka when he made IPL debut. After 2019 he is playing in the IPL this season.

Harsh Dubey was named in the India A squad for the two-match series against England Lions beginning in Canterbury on May 30.

Dubey was happy with his maiden performance and said it (dropping catches) is part and parcel of the game. “Sometimes you drop it and sometimes it becomes a stunning catch,” said Dubey to the host broadcaster during the innings break. “I was not thinking of taking wickets. I was more concerned with how I bowl my four overs.”

Dubey immediately made an impact and would have taken wicket on his maiden IPL delivery. He tossed the ball up well outside the off and Marsh, in an attempt to slap the ball, got the bottom edge of his bat. But SRH wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan could not hold on to the low sharp chance which banged into his thigh. LSG were 11 for no loss then. Bowling his second over, Dubey, who has been picked in India A squad for England Tour, once again had a chance off his first delivery but Kishan muffed the stumping chance.

