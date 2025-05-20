Covid-19 comeback: 257 new cases in India, Mumbai reports 2 deaths

Maharashtra has also recorded an uptick in active cases over the past week with the total number of cases logging a spike from 12 to 56 in one week.

Advertisement



Nagpur: A new wave of Covid-19 is sweeping through parts of Asia, with countries like Singapore, Hong Kong, and Thailand seeing a rise in infections. The surge is mainly driven by new Omicron sub-variants, particularly JN.1 and its descendants such as LF.7 and NB.1.8. However, what’s concerning is the fact that India now currently stands at 257 active COVID-19 cases, with the majority being mild and not needing hospital care, according to official data.

Maharashtra has also recorded an uptick in active cases over the past week with the total number of cases logging a spike from 12 to 56 in one week. As of Monday, at least 257 active Covid cases have been recorded across the country with Maharashtra accounting for the second highest number of cases. At 95 active cases, the highest number of Covid cases have been reported in Kerala, wherein one death has also been reported.

Gold Rate 20 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 93,400/- Gold 22 KT 86,900/- Silver/Kg 95,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Other states with new cases include Karnataka (8), Gujarat (6), Delhi (3), and one case each in Haryana, Rajasthan, and Sikkim.

In Mumbai, two recent deaths linked to Covid-19 were reported at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital. According to a media report, doctors said both patients had serious health conditions. One was a 14-year-old with kidney failure caused by nephrotic syndrome, and the other was a 54-year-old cancer patient.

Health experts have repeatedly raised concerns that India could also face an uptick in cases due to waning immunity in the population.

What are the symptoms of JN.1 variant?

Health authorities say that symptoms of the JN.1 variant are largely similar to those seen in earlier Omicron strains. These include:

• Sore throat

• Fever

• Runny or blocked nose

• Dry cough

• Headache

• Fatigue

• Loss of taste or smell

Some patients have also reported more intense exhaustion than in previous waves. Most cases remain mild and can be managed at home with rest and hydration. However, the severity of illness can vary based on age, existing health conditions, and individual immunity levels.

With pre-monsoon illnesses already affecting parts of the country, doctors advise people to be vigilant. Anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms is urged to avoid crowds, wear masks in public, and get tested if needed. As the virus continues to evolve, health experts all over the globe are stressing the importance of good hygiene and early medical consultation to reduce the risk of serious illness.

Even as officials maintained that no Covid deaths have been reported in Mumbai thus far, the civic health department has enhanced its vigilance while increasing provision of special beds for the treatment of Covid patients.

According to the BMC, 20 (MICU) beds have been reserved at Seven Hills hospital while 20 beds have been reserved for children and pregnant women each. At Kasturba hospital, meanwhile, two ICU beds and 10-beds in the ward have been earmarked for the treatment and guidance of Covid patients. Officials maintained that the capacity of beds will be increased across hospitals if the number of cases witness further spike.

Amid rising cases across the country, the Union Health Ministry on Monday said the cases reported in India are ‘mostly mild, and ‘not associated with unusual severity or mortality’.

Advertisement

Advertisement