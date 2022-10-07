Vidarbha witnessed maximum rainfall after nine years

Nagpur district received 87% more rainfall than normal this September

Nagpur: The monsoon, which is retreating, has blessed Vidarbha this year. As much as 1228 mm of rainfall was recorded in Vidarbha during this year’s monsoon. The Regional Meteorological Centre said that the record rainfall was for the first time since 2013. The highest rainfall was recorded in Gadchiroli district, while the lowest rainfall was recorded in the two districts of Buldhana and Akola, according to a report in local Marathi daily Sakal.

According to the India Meteorological Department, this year’s monsoon was influenced by La Nina. Due to its influence, there was heavy rain in the entire country including Vidarbha this time. Looking at the data for the four months from June 1 to September 30, Vidarbha has recorded 1228 mm of rainfall, which is 31 percent more than the average (937 mm). This is the first time since 2013 that it has rained so much. Nine years ago, Vidarbha recorded 1360 mm of rain.

Among various districts, this time also Gadchiroli has ‘won’. The district recorded 40 percent more rainfall than the average i.e. 1799 mm of rain has been recorded here. Similarly, 1642 mm of rain was recorded in Gondia, 1489 mm in Bhandara, 1391 mm in Chandrapur and 1446 mm in Nagpur district.

In comparison, Akola district received only 660 mm and Buldana district received 658 mm of rain. Notably, rainfall reached the average in all the districts. Due to the grace of Rain God, the problem of water in summer will also be solved.

The statistics provided by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Nagpur, say the wettest day of the month for Nagpur was September 13, when the city recorded 127.6 mm rain. This is significantly more than the highest rainfall recorded on any day in the last three months. In June, the highest rainfall was 60.4 mm recorded on 26th, followed by 88.4 mm on July 8, and 108.7 mm on August 8.

This September, Gadchiroli was the wettest district in the region, witnessing 323.3 mm rainfall, 60% more than its normal. Nagpur district saw the highest departure of nearly 87%, receiving 301.4 mm rains. However, last September, the district had received 333.4 mm rain. According to historical data, Nagpur city’s all-time highest rainfall for the month of September was recorded in 1891, when it received 627.1 mm rainfall.

