Man crushed to death as truck overturns at Chhatrapati Square

Nagpur: A young man was crushed to death as a concrete mixer truck overturned at Chhatrapati Square in Nagpur in the wee hours of Friday. The driver of the 10-wheeler truck was injured seriously and has been admitted to Ayushman Hospital in the city.

The deceased, Sukhcharan Santlal Meravi (33), native of Ward No. 7, Paraswada, district Balaghat, was probably the conductor of the truck.

According to police, the driver of the concrete mixer truck, Bandu Tukaram Gurbande (40), resident of Khaparkheda, was driving the truck (MH-40/Y 3900) recklessly. As the truck reached Chhatrapati Square around 3 am, Bandu lost control over the truck and it overturned, crushing Sukhcharan under it. The grievously injured Sukhcharan was taken to GMCH where doctors declared him dead during admission. The injured driver Bandu was taken to Ayushman Hospital and is being treated there.

Pratap Nagar PSI Madewar, based on a complaint by police constable Amol Lonkar, booked the truck driver under Sections 304(A), 279 of the IPC. Further probe is underway.

