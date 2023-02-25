Vidarbha Urban Banks’ Co-op Association ltd to organise seminar on Feb 26, 27

Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will be inaugurating two days seminar of Vidarbha Urban Banks’ Co-op Association at Wagh Villa, Amravati Road starting from February 26. Gurumurthy, Director, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be delivering key note address on this occasion, informed Ravindra Duragkar, Chairman, Vidarbha Urban Banks’ Co-op Association ltd here on Saturday.

Duragkar was addressing a press conference at Press Club, Civil Lines. Tusharkanti Dable, Secretary, Satish B Gupta, Vice Chairman, Subhash Dewalkar, Jt Secretary and others were present on this occasion.

Jyotindra Mehta, president, NAFCUB Delhi will also grace the seminar which aims to discuss various aspects revolves around cooperative banking sector.

