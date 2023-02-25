Medicine Racket at Mayo: “Small fishes in net; Sharks, Whales still at large,” says Jwala Dhote, demands probe against dean

Nagpur: “Nagpur Police and Food & Drugs Administration (FDA) are only nabbing small fishes, while allowing Sharks and Whales go scot-free,” said activist Jwala Dhote here on Saturday, demanded an independent committee to probe Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) dean’ role and the sting operations on illegal sale and supply of medicines inside the hospital ward.

Dhote was addressing a press conference at Press Club Civil Lines. Office bearers of Nagpur District Chemists and Druggists Association including Mohan Abhyankar, Hetal Thakkar, Nishant Gupta, Pravin Ajinkar, Vaibhav Khavase and others were prominently present on this occasion.

“The two persons who were arrested by Tehsil Police for illegally selling medicines inside IGGMCH commonly known as Mayo Hospital, were granted bail as FDA officials didn’t cooperate with Nagpur Police,” Dhote said

On the committee formed by Mayo Administration Dhote slammed the hospital authority’s move to comprise heads of departments of their hospital to probe these serious allegations and instead demanded a team of retired Judges, IPS officers, FDA officers to probe the incident.

Dhote also expressed need to probe Mayo Dean’s role and said that she will be writing Health Minister and FDA Minister of Maharashtra in this connection.

