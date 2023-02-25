Highly decomposed body of man found floating in Pili Nadi

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed at Vandevi Chowk on Saturday after a highly decomposed body of a man was discovered floating in Pili Nadi.

Some locals reportedly spotted the body and alerted Yashodhara Nagar Police Station.

Cops subsequently rushed to the spot and fished out the body.

The body has been sent for autopsy. Cops in the meantime have registered a case of accidental death and are scanning missing persons complaints lodged in nearby Police Stations to establish the identity of the deceased person.

