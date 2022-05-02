Vidarbha to get respite from heatwave soon, Nagpur to witness thunderstorms till Wednesday: IMD

Advertisement

Nagpur: Following the severe heatwave which attributed Northwest and Central India to experience the hottest April in 122 years, upcoming days are set to bring some respite, the India Meteorological Department has predicted on Monday.

While the heatwave is likely to prevail in isolated parts of the Vidarbha region on May 2 and May 3; however, in some respite from the heatwave, the IMD has forecast a drop in the day for maximum temperature by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in Vidarbha over the next three days.

Advertisement

At most places in Vidarbha, the day temperature on Sunday remained 1.6 to 3 degrees above normal. Chandrapur in Vidarbha recorded the maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Isolated rainfall, thunderstorm, and lightning are forecast for the state over the next two days. As per the district forecast and warning, the Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, and Chandrapur districts in Vidarbha are very likely to record thunderstorms and lightning at one to two places till Wednesday.