Power theft on streets: B’Day parties, receptions in pandals on roads leaving MSEDCL high & dry!

Advertisement

Hosts of various functions on roads indulge in stealing power by hook or by crook

Nagpur: Amid the hot topic of load-shedding, low power generation and the blame game, one aspect is being overlooked that has a direct connection to the prevailing situation.

Power is being stolen in lanes and streets in Nagpur City right under the nose of MSEDCL bosses. Or for that matter, power theft is taking place at each and every village, town and city across Maharashtra in massive scale with no curbs at all.

Advertisement

At a time when the cash-starved MSEDCL has been spreading its hands and “begging” the power consumers to pay the current and pending dues for its very survival, the power company, it seems, turning a blind eye to the rampant power theft being indulged during birthday parties, marriage receptions and many other programmes organized on roads by erecting makeshift pandals. In 98% of these functions, the hosts steal power directly from electric poles by hook or by crook. The organizers spend lavishly on birthday parties, marriage receptions, and many more functions by erecting pandals on roads and save huge money by way of rents at halls or lawns. But these very hosts don’t mind stealing power from electric poles directly with the help of some ‘technicians’ and dent revenue of MSEDCL in a big way. The modus operandi is simple: Tap into a power line from a point ahead of the energy meter. This energy consumption is unmeasured and procured with or without switches. It not only causes huge losses to the State-owned power utility, already crumbling under heavy losses, but poses life-threatening hazards to the hosts and their invitees with severe electric shock or fire outbreak.

Now-a-days it has become fashionable to organize birthday parties, marriage receptions, or any other functions, on roads by erecting makeshift pandals. The organizers of such functions audaciously take power supply directly from the nearby electric poles by connecting wires with a hook with the help of “technicians” deputed by pandal erectors. The power theft is rampant as 98% organizers of such functions shamelessly indulge in the stealing act to save some money.