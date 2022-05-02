Sindhu College HoD suspended for seeking sexual favours from students

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Head of the Computer Science Department (HoD) at of Dada Ramchand Bakhru Sindhu Mahavidyalaya has been suspended by the management for allegedly seeking sexual favours from students to pass them. The accused HoD Assistant Professor Rakesh Gedam has reportedly gone absconding after the students lodged a complaint with Pachpaoli police in this connection.

According to reports, the college management has constituted an Enquiry Committee to probe the allegations levelled against the HoD Rakesh Gedam. After receiving complaints, Pachpaoli police searched the pervert accused but could not trace him, reports said. The HoD is native of Gondia but has been staying at Dighori area of the city.

Reports said that over half a dozen students accused the Assistant Professor of seeking sexual favours from them for passing them, admission and increasing marks in practicals. If opposed, the accused would threaten the students to fail them, the students alleged adding it was routine for Gedam to make undue advances towards them at college, especially in the Compute Science laboratory where there is no CCTV camera. The college authorities placed Gedam under suspension on Saturday as tensions escalated.

According to a student, they had alerted college teachers and authorities, but no one took them seriously or tried to help them. A colleague of Gedam was interrogated by Pachpaoli police on Friday after his name too had cropped up. As Gedam remained elusive, students tried to vent their ire on his close colleague, following which police had to intervene to maintain peace at the college.