Vidarbha Schools to Reopen on June 22

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Nagpur: In a major relief for students, parents and teachers across Vidarbha, the School Education Department has postponed the reopening of schools in the region from June 15 to June 22. The decision follows concerns over prevailing heat conditions and observations made by the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court during the hearing of a public interest litigation.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Government had directed all schools across the state to begin the new academic session from June 15 under a uniform academic calendar. However, the move faced opposition from educational organisations and teacher bodies in Vidarbha, which argued that the region experiences far harsher weather conditions than many other parts of Maharashtra.

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High Court Raises Questions Over June 15 Reopening

The issue reached the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court through a petition challenging the decision to reopen schools in Vidarbha on June 15.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the State Government sought additional time to place its stand before the court. Later the same day, the Directorate of Education issued a revised order announcing that schools in Vidarbha would now reopen from June 22.

The division bench comprising Justice Anil Kilor and Justice Raj Wakode questioned the rationale behind advancing the reopening date, observing that schools in Vidarbha have historically resumed classes only after June 30 due to extreme weather conditions.

Heatwave Concerns at the Centre of Debate

Vidarbha remains one of the hottest regions in Maharashtra, with temperatures often exceeding 40 degrees Celsius and continuing at high levels well into June.

For several years, schools in the region have traditionally reopened during the last week of June or the first week of July to shield students from severe heat and humidity.

Educational institutions and teacher associations had argued that a uniform statewide calendar overlooks regional climatic variations and could adversely affect student health and attendance.

Petition Filed by Education Representatives

The petition was filed by Vijay Kombe, President of the Wardha unit of the Maharashtra State Primary Education Committee (Pune), along with Liladhar Thakre, the organisation’s Nagpur district president.

The petitioners urged authorities to consider Vidarbha’s unique climatic conditions before implementing a uniform reopening schedule across Maharashtra.

Parents and Teachers Welcome Decision

The revised order has been widely welcomed by parents, teachers and students across Vidarbha. Many had expressed concerns over children commuting to schools and attending classes amid ongoing heatwave-like conditions.

Education stakeholders have described the postponement as a practical and student-centric decision that prioritises health and safety while recognising regional challenges.

With schools now scheduled to reopen on June 22, attention will shift to the next hearing before the High Court, where further discussions on long-term policy measures and region-specific academic planning may take place.

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