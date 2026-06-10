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Nagpur: In a major action against illegal tobacco-related activities, the Nagpur Crime Branch’s Unit-2 raided a hookah parlour operating in the Sitabuldi area and registered a case against 11 individuals under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

The operation was conducted under the guidance of senior police officials as part of an ongoing drive against unlawful activities in the city. Acting on specific information, officers from Crime Branch Unit-2 carried out a raid at the Second Floor Café Hookah Parlour located within the jurisdiction of Sitabuldi Police Station.

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During the inspection, police found that customers were allegedly being provided hookah services using tobacco-containing substances in violation of applicable regulations.

Owner, Manager Among Those Booked

Police have registered a case against café operator Sunny Vikas Borkar, manager Saju Sadik Khan, and nine others present at the establishment at the time of the raid.

Officials stated that all accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

Hookah Equipment Worth Rs 20,800 Seized

During the operation, police seized:

7 hookah pots

12 hookah pipes

One hookah device

Other related materials

The total value of the seized property has been estimated at Rs 20,800.

Investigators alleged that tobacco-based substances were being used in the hookah pots and made available to customers for consumption at the premises.

Further Investigation Underway

Police also questioned customers and staff members present during the raid and seized the equipment for further examination.

Officials said the action was part of a special enforcement campaign against illegal activities across Nagpur. The Sitabuldi Police have taken over further investigation and are examining how long the establishment had allegedly been operating in violation of regulations.

Authorities are also verifying whether additional legal provisions may apply based on the findings of the investigation.

The raid has reportedly triggered concern among operators of other hookah parlours in the city as enforcement agencies intensify scrutiny of such establishments.

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