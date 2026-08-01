Vidarbha Records 21% Above-Normal Rainfall in July; Nagpur Also Receives Excess Showers

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Nagpur: The southwest monsoon made a strong comeback across Vidarbha in July 2026, bringing widespread and heavy rainfall throughout the region. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Vidarbha received 374.1 mm of rainfall during July, which is 21% above the seasonal average of 309.3 mm.

Except for Amravati, all 11 other districts in Vidarbha recorded normal or above-normal rainfall during the month. Gondia emerged as the wettest district, receiving 668.3 mm of rainfall, which is 56% higher than its normal average. It was followed by Buldhana and Yavatmal, both registering 51% excess rainfall.

The IMD data further shows that Bhandara received 482.6 mm of rainfall (33% above normal), Wardha recorded 330.5 mm (21% above normal), while Gadchiroli received 519.8 mm (19% above normal). Rainfall was also above average in Washim (14%), Nagpur (6%), Akola (5%), and Chandrapur (2%).

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However, Amravati remained the only district in the region to report a rainfall deficit. Against its normal average of 268 mm, the district received 246.6 mm, which is 8% below normal.

The abundant rainfall during July has significantly improved water storage levels in major dams and reservoirs across Vidarbha, offering much-needed relief to the region’s kharif crops. Improved reservoir levels are also expected to strengthen irrigation supplies and ensure better availability of drinking water in the coming months.

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Meteorologists believe that if the current spell of rainfall continues over the next few days, it will provide an additional boost to agriculture and further improve water resources across the region.

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