Nagpur’s Social Elite Celebrate a New Chapter as Rokde Jewellers Unveils Its Rebranded Identity

Advertisement

Nagpur: An evening of elegance, celebration and timeless craftsmanship unfolded at Eden Greenz as Rokde Jewellers hosted an exclusive soirée to mark a significant milestone in its journey-the unveiling of its refreshed brand identity and all-new logo.

The grand celebration brought together Nagpur’s leading industrialists, entrepreneurs, professionals, doctors, architects, hospitality leaders, fashion enthusiasts and prominent members of the city’s social circle, making it one of the season’s most glamorous gatherings.

The highlight of the evening was the unveiling of the brand’s new logo, symbolising Rokde Jewellers’ evolution while staying rooted in the trust, craftsmanship and values that have defined the brand for generations. The refreshed identity reflects a modern outlook, celebrating contemporary luxury while honouring the legacy that has made Rokde Jewellers a trusted name among jewellery connoisseurs.

Gold Rate July 30 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 43,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,32,800 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,18,100/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Guests were welcomed into an elegantly curated venue, where fine hospitality, live entertainment and meaningful conversations created an atmosphere of warmth and celebration. The event offered the perfect setting for friends, patrons and well-wishers of the brand to come together and toast to its exciting new journey.

Advertisement

As the evening progressed, the celebration turned into a memorable social affair, with guests enjoying the festive ambience and capturing special moments against beautifully designed backdrops that reflected the brand’s new visual identity.

Spotted at the Celebration

…along with several distinguished guests from Nagpur’s business, professional and social fraternity.

The evening wasn’t just about unveiling a new logo-it celebrated a renewed vision for the future. With its refreshed identity, Rokde Jewellers embarks on a new chapter, blending heritage with innovation while continuing its enduring commitment to excellence and trust.

Photos: For Nagpur Today Rajesh Bansod

Advertisement

NagpurCrime : नागपुर में काली बाइक गैंग का आतंक; एक दिन में... Amravati: दर्यापुर के ज्वेलर्स में हथियारबंद डकैती #Amravati #jewellery #Robbery #Crime #Robbery Nagpur: Cotton Market की सद्गुरु सेल्स में भीषण आग #Nagpur #NagpurNews #FireAccident... Nagpur: हिस्ट्रीशीटर पुलिस कस्टडी से फरार #Nagpur #NagpurNews #HistorySheeter #PoliceCustody #Crime रोकड़े ज्वैलर्स ने पेश किया अपना नया ब्रांड लोगो #nagpur #nagpurnews #RokdeJewellers... Nagpur: बेलतरोडी रोड पर व्यक्ति का शव मिला #Nagpur #NagpurNews #PoliceInvestigation #CityNews

×