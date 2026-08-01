Published On : Sat, Aug 1st, 2026
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Nagpur’s Social Elite Celebrate a New Chapter as Rokde Jewellers Unveils Its Rebranded Identity

Photos: For Nagpur Today Rajesh Bansod
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Rokde Family

Nagpur: An evening of elegance, celebration and timeless craftsmanship unfolded at Eden Greenz as Rokde Jewellers hosted an exclusive soirée to mark a significant milestone in its journey-the unveiling of its refreshed brand identity and all-new logo.

The grand celebration brought together Nagpur’s leading industrialists, entrepreneurs, professionals, doctors, architects, hospitality leaders, fashion enthusiasts and prominent members of the city’s social circle, making it one of the season’s most glamorous gatherings.

The highlight of the evening was the unveiling of the brand’s new logo, symbolising Rokde Jewellers’ evolution while staying rooted in the trust, craftsmanship and values that have defined the brand for generations. The refreshed identity reflects a modern outlook, celebrating contemporary luxury while honouring the legacy that has made Rokde Jewellers a trusted name among jewellery connoisseurs.

Gold Rate
July 30 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs
Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 43,100 /-
Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,32,800 /-
Silver/Kg ₹ 2,18,100/-
Platinum ₹ 88,000/-
Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Guests were welcomed into an elegantly curated venue, where fine hospitality, live entertainment and meaningful conversations created an atmosphere of warmth and celebration. The event offered the perfect setting for friends, patrons and well-wishers of the brand to come together and toast to its exciting new journey.

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As the evening progressed, the celebration turned into a memorable social affair, with guests enjoying the festive ambience and capturing special moments against beautifully designed backdrops that reflected the brand’s new visual identity.

Spotted at the Celebration

Priyanka & Raakesh Awachat

Alpa & Nitin Khara

Rajesh Rokde , Vijay Darda & Atul Kotecha

Minal & Raju Mukkawar

Parash Rokde & Janhvi sharma

Anamika Rokde & Manjusha Giri

Rohini Thiske

…along with several distinguished guests from Nagpur’s business, professional and social fraternity.

The evening wasn’t just about unveiling a new logo-it celebrated a renewed vision for the future. With its refreshed identity, Rokde Jewellers embarks on a new chapter, blending heritage with innovation while continuing its enduring commitment to excellence and trust.

Photos: For Nagpur Today Rajesh Bansod

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