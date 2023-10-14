Vidarbha Literary Festival caught in controversy but who is responsible?

Nagpur: The Vidarbha Literary Festival, a prominent cultural event in Nagpur that celebrates non-fiction writings, is facing a significant upheaval as three of its curators and organizers have chosen to step down due to threats from right-wing activists. This alarming development underscores the precarious state of artistic freedom in the region and has sent shockwaves through the literary community.

The individuals who decided to resign, Sukhada Chaudhary and Pawan Sarda, curators of the festival, and Ruta Dharamadhikari, the organizer, confirmed their decision last week, as disclosed by Chaudhary herself in an exclusive interview with Nagpur Today. This sudden decision has cast a shadow over the future of the festival, which had gained prominence since its launch just before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Advertisement

The next edition of the Vidarbha Literary Festival was scheduled for February 2024. However, it now hangs in the balance, with the departure of its key architects. This festival, known for its emphasis on non-fiction writings, had drawn attention for inviting a diverse panel of journalists and authors, including Aakar Patel, Josy Joseph, Shruti Ganpataye, and Shivam Shankar Singh, among approximately 40 other speakers.

The trouble began when right-wing organizations raised objections to the inclusion of certain speakers, alleging that they held controversial views. The festival organizers, in an attempt to salvage the situation, engaged in dialogues and reassured the sponsors that these concerns would be addressed. Initially, objections were directed at more than four speakers, but the organizers managed to convince the sponsors to continue their support.

However, the sponsors remained hesitant about the festival, and this uncertainty led to some of the major contributors withdrawing their financial backing. It was reported that these sponsors had been responsible for more than half of the festival’s budget. This financial setback significantly threatened the viability of the event, ultimately forcing the organizers to make the painful decision to resign.

The incident has stirred outrage among the artistic community, who find themselves disheartened and perplexed by the intimidation and threats that have led to the festival’s curators stepping down. Nagpur, known as the cultural heart of Maharashtra, has been a hub for literary and artistic expression. The recent turn of events has left many wondering about the challenges facing the literary field and artistic freedom in the region.

Nagpur Today View

We see this incident as a troubling example of how threats and intimidation can have a chilling effect on artistic and intellectual expression. The departure of the festival’s organizers not only jeopardizes an important cultural event but also raises questions about the state of free expression and diversity of ideas in the literary world. It serves as a reminder of the vital importance of safeguarding artistic freedom in society, even in the face of dissenting opinions. The literary community now awaits further developments, hoping that this setback can be overcome, and the Vidarbha Literary Festival can continue to thrive as a platform for open and diverse discourse.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement