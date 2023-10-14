Nagpur needs infrastructure to stop exodus of players: Ojas

Nagpur: There is an exodus of players from Vidarbha to other cities which boast of better infrastructure and training facilities. If the same are provided in our own city, Nagpur will raise its own medal-winning players, feels archer Ojas Deotale who won three gold medals in the recently concluded Hangzhou Asian Games.

Nagpur’s toast at the moment, Ojas was feted by Sports Journalists’ Association of Nagpur (SJAN) at its office on Friday. After going down memory lane highlighting low and high points in his career, Ojas finally made a point. “Many talented players of the region are leaving to other places where they get better infrastructure and training facilities. After a certain point in my career, there was no further improvement and then I decided to move to Satara that provided comparatively better training facility and good coaches. Now, everywhere, I take names of both Nagpur and Satara in grooming me. If good infrastructure and coaching facilities are provided in our own city, Nagpur will raise its own medal-winning players,” remarked Ojas, who won gold medals in the men’s individual, mixed and men’s team compound events.

After a series of felicitations in the city, Ojas left for Satara, from where he will start preparing for the national games scheduled in Goa later this month.

He elaborated on his journey from becoming an accidental archer to Nagpur’s new sporting star. Ojas said, “Since I was not good in studies, my parents allowed me to do anything of my liking. Initially I chose skating, then became a gymnast, where I became a national silver medallist. During a summer camp at my school, I liked archery as this sport came naturally to me from my grandparents and father. After seriously starting archery, I won my first individual bronze medal during the U-19 nationals in 2019. At that time I felt that I could represent India and my professional journey started.”

He added, “On a friend’s suggestion to train with the best archers, I sat the whole night thinking about making a shift to Satara under Pravin Sawant sir. Early in the morning, I woke up my mother Archana and told her that I want to try my luck in Satara. She nodded yes and that evening I took the bus to reach Satara. Under Pravin sir’s guidance, I made my India debut and am progressing well.”

On the fact that Central India is the hub of archery, but Ojas had to move to Satara, he said, “Had there been an academy in Nagpur, then the country’s best coaches would have been training youngsters and professionals here. Since there is no good academy here, players like me are left with no option but to go and practice with the best archers under quality coaches. That’s the reason I shifted to Satara.”

At the outset, the golden boy was felicitated with a memento by SJAN President Dr Ram Thakur and Secretary Paritosh Pramanik. Ojas’ father Pravin was also honoured on the occasion. Naresh Shelke conducted the proceedings and proposed a vote of thanks.

