Vidarbha Institute of Technology celebrates I-Day with enthusiasm

Nagpur: The Vidarbha Institute of Technology, Nagpur, celebrated Independence Day with great enthusiasm. The NSS Unit of the College led the parade for hoisting the National flag.

The Principal, Dr. Sadanand B Deshpande delivered an inspiring speech and motivated students to realize the importance of sacrifices made by freedom fighters. Vice-Principal Dr. Nilesh Bodne, NSS Program Officer Prof. Saurabh V. Lawate also reiterated about the initiatives like ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh (Matti Ko Naman, Veeron Ka Vandan)’ campaign with an aim to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the citizen and promote awareness about our National Flag and to inspire a sense of pride, unity and appreciation for the hard-fought freedom and independence of the Nation.

The event ended with pledge-taking by students and all the members of the teaching and non- teaching VIT community. This occasion evoked nationalist sentiments among all the participants.

