2-way traffic on Nagpur’s Sitabuldi Main Road extended for a month

Nagpur: In a bid to address the bustling traffic concerns on Sitabuldi Main Road, the Nagpur traffic police have decided to extend the two-way vehicular movement for an additional month. The initial seven-day experiment, commencing on August 9, garnered positive feedback from citizens, prompting authorities to prolong the two-way traffic arrangement.

DCP (Traffic) Chetna Tidke highlighted the significance of public input in this decision, stating, “With positive suggestions from citizens, we have decided to extend the two-way rule for a month.” The traffic police had actively encouraged suggestions and objections regarding the new traffic plan, which received a significant response from the public.

The move was met with appreciation from various quarters, with citizens acknowledging the benefits of the new arrangement. One individual expressed that the two-way traffic rule not only saved time for commuters but also reduced fuel consumption.

Several suggestions were put forth by the public, aiming to further optimize the traffic situation. One recommendation focused on removing mannequins placed outside shops on both sides of the busy road, potentially aiding smoother traffic flow. Another proposal suggested implementing a dress code for licensed hawkers, which could aid in identifying and curbing illegal hawking activities.

Motorists lauded the extension of two-way traffic, noting that it provided an alternative route for those travelling from central to west Nagpur. However, some concerns were raised about the presence of unruly auto-rickshaws at Variety Square. While the traffic police have been stationed there, complaints arose about their perceived inaction in regulating auto-rickshaws that often halt in the middle of the square, causing disruptions.

Conversely, shopkeepers expressed their grievances regarding the towing of vehicles parked along the road. They argued that such actions would deter potential shoppers from visiting their establishments.

Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s Dharampeth Zone also joined efforts to manage the situation, with a team overseeing hawker activities and license verifications. The civic chief, Abhijeet Chaudhari, permitted approximately 80 licensed hawkers to operate along this stretch. Furthermore, an anti-encroachment team was stationed to prevent the resurgence of illegal hawking activities.

