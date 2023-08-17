CAG report: Congress claims multi-crore scam by Modi Govt in projects

New Delhi: Quoting Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, the principal opposition party Congress on Wednesday alleged corruption by the Narendra Modi Government in several projects and schemes. It held the PM directly responsible for the alleged irregularities as they happened “under his nose”.

Talking to media persons at the AICC headquarters in the national capital, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate took a dig at the Modi government and said, “It is a big issue of scams. The CAG, which does the auditing of the government accounts, has highlighted seven scams. Now we feel that the Prime Minister and the Government should carry out a raid on CAG, as they are questioning the government.”

Advertisement

Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister, she said he does nothing wrong and has built an image of honesty, but the CAG report questions it, adding that it must be a big international conspiracy.

Citing the alleged irregularities in the Bharatmala Project and Dwarka Expressway, the party spokesperson said that the cost of both the projects have escalated. She also highlighted the irregularities flagged by the CAG in the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Ayodhya project works and in schemes and projects of the Union Rural Development Ministry.

Firing salvos at the Prime Minister, Shrinate said: “All scams are happening under your nose. Will you break your silence? Will you take action? Will the government take action against Ministers of the said Ministries. Why was the amount of other schemes used for publicity?”

The CAG has highlighted irregularities in several Central Government schemes and projects with the opposition parties alleging corruption.

Citing findings published in the latest reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), the Congress on Wednesday accused the Modi Government of involvement in seven “scams” running into hundreds of crores. The allegations revolved around the Dwarka Expressway and Ayodhya development project, besides the Bharatmala Pariyojana and Ayushman Bharat schemes, among others.

“In the last few days, one has seen seven such cases that CAG has brought to light which smack of rampant corruption in this government. Scam after scam is being unearthed right under Modi’s nose. But Modi chooses to remain silent,” said Supriya Shrinate, chairman of the Congress’s social media and digital platforms wing, during a press conference at the party HQ in Delhi.

A performance audit by the CAG also found several discrepancies in India’s public health assurance scheme Ayushman Bharat — Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) that led to crores of rupees in expenditure on ineligible beneficiaries, mainly due to inadequate validation controls. The faults in the database of AB-PMJAY include invalid names, unrealistic dates of birth, duplicate health IDs and unrealistic family sizes, the government’s auditor said in a report tabled in Parliament.

Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Modi Government of corruption in infrastructure projects and said it is “taking the nation on a highway to hell”. Citing the CAG report on the ‘Bharatmala Pariyojana’ highway projects, Kharge said Prime Minister Modi should look within before harping on corruption by his political opponents.

As the CAG report revealed that the cost of a project of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s road transport department has increased by more than 14 times, the Congress is alleging that there has been major corruption. Along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nitin Gadkari’s problems have also increased In this regard, CAG i.e. Comptroller and Auditor General of India has pulled the strings on him.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement