Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to grace NADT function in Nagpur on Apr 29

Nagpur: Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu will be on a one day visit to Nagpur on Friday, April 29. He will grace a function of National Academy of Direct Taxes (NADT) during his visit to the city.

In view of the VVIP visit, Nagpur Traffic Police will be diverting or regulating vehicular traffic on the routes the Vice President takes. Cops will barricade some points to stop or divert traffic.

The stretch of Wardha-Nagpur Road will be closed for heavy vehicle traffic from morning 6 to evening 6 on Friday, April 29. The traffic for heavy vehicles during the period will be diverted. Citizens have been appealed to avoid the designated routes or use other routes for their work, said a press release issued by DCP (Traffic) Sarang Avhad.

