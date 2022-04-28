State-of-the-art Police Bhavan to be opened in Nagpur on Apr 29

Advertisement

Nagpur: The 7-storey state-of-the-art police building – Police Bhavan — will be inaugurated at 1.30 pm on Friday in Civil Lines in Nagpur.

The Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Guardian Minister Nitin Raut, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Sunil Kedar, Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be present on the occasion, said Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar.

The police building is constructed on four acres of land at a cost of Rs 110 crore. The building is divided into two wings — A wing will have the Commissionerate of Police, while B wing comprises the office of the Superintendent of Police (Nagpur Rural). The seven-storey building has a floor area of 1.60 lakh square feet. The office of all the DCPs, including Zonal DCPs, will also be in the imposing building.

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s Fire and Emergency Services Department too has issued no-objection certificate and fire compliance to the seven-storey building.

In March 2018, the ground-breaking ceremony of the building was performed by the then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

