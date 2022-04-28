Sun rays burn Nagpurians as city records season’s hottest day @44.8 deg C

Advertisement

The scorching heat has reportedly claimed two lives in Nagpur in the last 24 hours

Nagpur: Sun rays singed Nagpurians as the city recorded the season’s highest maximum temperature at 44.8 degree Celsius on Wednesday. The earlier highest was 43.6 degrees Celsius which was registered twice earlier this month.

All 11 districts of Vidarbha registered maximum temperatures more than 41 degrees Celsius. Bramhapuri was the hottest place in Vidarbha, 5th hottest in the country and 13th in the world with 45.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Wardha was the second hottest place in Vidarbha with 45.0 degrees Celsius. Relief from the scorching heat is not expected anytime soon for the region, as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heat wave conditions for all over Vidarbha including Nagpur till April 30.

According to reports, the scorching heat has reportedly claimed two lives in Nagpur in the last 24 hours. The first incident was reported on Tuesday evening at the Government Medical College and Hospital premises. A 35-year-old man was found unconscious and taken to be admitted, but doctors examined him and pronounced him dead.

Advertisement

Another incident took place in front of KJ Mart shop in Gittikhadan area, where a 30-year-old man was found unconscious. Police rushed him to Mayo Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. The deceased in both cases were not identified yet.

The Weather Department has also issued a heatwave advisory, asking citizens to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours. “If outside, cover your head using a cloth, hat or umbrella. Take special care for the elderly, children, sick or overweight as they are more likely to become victims of excessive heat. Also, traditional remedies like onion salad and raw mango with salt and cumin can prevent heat stroke,” the advisory added. Drink sufficient water — even if not thirsty, avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes and cover the head by use of cloth, hat or umbrella etc, use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc. to keep yourself hydrated, the advisory stated. Weather department further informed that the mean maximum temperature of Nagpur is 39 degree Celsius during the first week of April, further rising to 42 degree Celsius towards the end of the month but this year it crossed extreme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement