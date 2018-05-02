Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Oct 30th, 2019

Vice-President opens International Symposium at NEERI

Nagpur: Vice-President of India Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated the International Symposium at NEERI auditorium on Wednesday morning. The event was organized by CSIR National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) inside the campus.

The theme of symposium was ‘Metal Ions and Organic Pollutants in Biology and Medicine and Environment’.

Dr Rakesh Kumar, Director of NEERI; Dr Sunali Khanna, Symposium Chair; Dr Dileep Mhaisekar, Vice Chancellor, Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Prof Paul Tchounwou, Professor and Associate Dean, Jackson State University, Mississippi, USA; Dr K Krishnamurthi, Chief Scientist, CSIR-NEERI had received the Vice-President.

Following Dr Dileep Mhaisekar and Dr Tchounwou’s speeches, the Vice-President launched Jagruti programme ‘Ek Samaj Ek Lakshya’ by pressing the button and then later delivered a key-note address on this occasion.

Earlier, Mayor Nanda Jichkar, Member of Vikas Mahatme, Air Marcel R K S Shera, Divisional Commissioner Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Mallikarjun Prasanna, Commissioner of Police,Dr. Bhushan Kumar Updhayay, Collector Ravindra Thakre earlier welcomed Vice-president Naidu at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport.

