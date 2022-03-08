VIA’s Lady Entrepreneurs Wing to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 10

Nagpur: The Lady Entrepreneurs Wing (LEW) of Vidarbha Industries Association will be celebrating International Women’s Day on Thursday, March 10, 2022 from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm at VIA Auditorium, Udyog Bhawan, Civil Lines, Nagpur.

Chief Guest, R Vimala, IAS, Collector and District Magistrate, Nagpur and Guest of Honour Archana Jhaveri, JITO President, will grace the function.

On this occasion, awards will be conferred to lady entrepreneurs in categories of Manufacturing, Trading, Service and Social. To encourage lady entrepreneurs, free table space will be allotted to budding entrepreneurs /start-ups to promote and display their products.

Session is also available on Facebook and interested persons may also join on Zoom meeting id https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82994602874 or 829 9460 2874.

Project Directors are Chitra Parate, Reeta Lanjewar, Shikha Khare, Yogita Deshmukh and Poonam Gupta. For more details contact Poonam Lala, Chairperson VIALEW (9823071939) or Rashmi Kulkarni – Secretary LEW (9503129080) or VIA Office : 0712-2561211.

The programme is open for all ladies. LEW members, lady entrepreneurs/startups, professionals and interested ladies are cordially invited to attend function at VIA Auditorium & enjoy on zoom.