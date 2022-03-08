Two crooks cheat man of Rs 5.46 lakh in Pratap Nagar

Nagpur: Two fraudsters cheated a man to the tune of Rs 5.46 lakh by ‘promising’ job to his two nephews in State Bank of India (SBI). No job was provided nor the money was returned by the two conmen.

A resident of 81, HIG Housing Society, Building No. 8, Trimurti Nagar, Santosh Mehtarlal Diyewar (41), in his complaint to Pratap Nagar police said that the two accused Sanjay Akotkar and Nilesh Nanwatkar ‘promised’ to provide SBI job to his two nephews. In turn, both the accused took Rs 5.46 lakh from time to time between December 1, 2018 and March 7, 2022. However, no job was provided by the two accused nor money was returned to Santosh.

Pratap Nagar Woman API Devdhar has registered a case against the two accused Sanjay Akotkar and Nilesh Nanwatkar under Sections 420, 34 of the IPC and started investigation.