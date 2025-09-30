VIALEW Felicitates Women Entrepreneurs at Udyojika 2025

Nagpur: The Valedictory Function of Udyojika 2025 – An All Eves’ Exhibition, organised by the Vidarbha Industries Association Lady Entrepreneurs’ Wing (VIALEW) in association with Barrister Sheshrao Wankhede Trust and supported by SIDBI, was held on 29th September 2025 at Kusumtai Wankhede Hall, Nagpur.

Now in its 28th year, the exhibition once again drew overwhelming participation and showcased the strength, creativity, and enterprise of women entrepreneurs.

The Chief Guest, Kaushal Mohta, Hon. Secretary – VIA and MD of Truform Technology Products Pvt. Ltd., was warmly welcomed by Yogita Deshmukh, Chairperson – VIALEW.

Awards & Recognition

The highlight of the evening was the Award Distribution Ceremony, where outstanding women entrepreneurs were honoured:

Best Presentation – Shraddha Shirsagar, Shraddha Collection

– Shraddha Shirsagar, Shraddha Collection Best Salesmanship – Sonali Nagle, Paridhan Collection

– Sonali Nagle, Paridhan Collection Best Food Stall – Arti Jain

– Arti Jain Best Entrepreneur 2025 – Arvinder Kaur Bharaj, The Towel Story

– Arvinder Kaur Bharaj, The Towel Story Best Idea Innovation – Aishwarya Kulkarni, Shuddh Urja

– Aishwarya Kulkarni, Shuddh Urja Special Consolation Award – Aarya Wakade, The Candle Story, a 12-year-old student of Sandipani School who impressed all with her innovative candle art stall.

Each awardee was invited to share a short acceptance note, making the ceremony both interactive and inspiring. The jury comprising Madhubala Singh, Sarita Pawar, and Neelam Bowade had a tough time selecting the winners due to the high quality of exhibits.

A special felicitation was also presented to Shubhangini Singh from Rokde Jewellers and Shafique, Event Manager, for their valuable contributions.

Inspiring Message

In his address, Chief Guest Kaushal Mohta praised VIALEW for its continuous efforts in empowering women entrepreneurs through Udyojika and encouraged budding businesswomen to pursue their ventures with confidence and determination.

Event Highlights

The evening also featured an exciting Lucky Draw and Bumper Prize sponsored by Rokde Jewellers, adding festive cheer to the celebration.

The program concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Poonam Gupta, Secretary – VIALEW, followed by a group photograph with all winners.

The grand success of Udyojika 2025 was credited to the VIALEW team led by Yogita Deshmukh and supported by Project Directors Anjali Gupta, Vandana Sharma, and Manisha Bawankar, along with dedicated VIALEW members. Prominent EC Members present included Sarita Pawar, Madhubala Singh, Dr. Anita Rao, Y. Ramani, Neelam Bowade, Indu Kshirsagar, Reeta Lanjewar, Shachi Mallick, Poonam Lala, Rashmi Kulkarni, Amandeep Kaur, Tejal Rakshamwar, Shikha Khare, and Poonam Gupta.