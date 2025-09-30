Nagpur Metro to Run Till Midnight on Dussehra Day

Nagpur : On the occasion of Dussehra (October 2), Nagpur Metro has announced a special schedule to ensure smoother travel for citizens visiting various parts of the city. On this day, Metro services will operate from 5:00 AM until midnight (12:00 AM).

According to Metro officials, the extended timings will particularly benefit passengers heading towards Deekshabhoomi and Kasturchand Park, where heavy crowds are expected. With the Ravan Dahan program taking place at Kasturchand Park, the Metro will serve as the most convenient travel option.

To accommodate demand, Metro services will begin early from its four terminal stations – Khapri, Automotive, Lokmanya Nagar, and Prajapati Nagar. Given the usual traffic congestion on main roads during Dussehra, officials believe the Metro will provide passengers with an obstacle-free and time-saving commute.

Additionally, passengers will receive a 30% fare discount on the public holiday, making Metro travel not only convenient but also economical.