IMD Warns of Heavy Rains in Vidarbha, Oct 1–5

Nagpur: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for the Vidarbha region, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall between October 1 and October 5, 2025. A ‘Yellow Alert’ has been issued, with warnings that rain intensity may peak on October 4 and 5.

The timing of this forecast has raised concerns among farmers, as key crops such as soybean, cotton, and paddy are either standing ripe in fields, ready for harvest, or already harvested and kept in the open. Prolonged or intense rains could damage crops and cause severe losses to cultivators.

According to IMD officials, the weather disturbance is linked to a low-pressure system developing over the Bay of Bengal. District administrations across Vidarbha have been instructed to remain on alert and take precautionary measures.

Officials also cautioned that heavy downpours could lead to waterlogging and localized flooding in several districts if the rain intensity increases as predicted.