Body of young woman found near Chargaon Shivar in Katol

Advertisement

Nagpur: A body of a young woman was found near Chargaon Shivar on Nagpur road in Katol Tehsil here, on Monday morning. The identity of the body is yet to be established.

According to police sources, the woman, in her early 20s, suffers head injuries on the body. Cops suspect that the woman must have been killed elsewhere and her body was dumped near Chargoan Shivar. However, after some commuters spotted the body in the morning, they alerted Katol Police Station.