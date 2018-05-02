VIA Marketing Forum holds webinar on future of customer experience

Marketing Forum of Vidarbha Industries Association is organising a webinar on “The future of Customer Experience (CX)” on Saturday, 12th September 2020 from 5.00 pm to 6.30 pm on Zoom.

Amishi Mehta, an International Business Coach & Consultant, Life Coach, Innovative Skills Corporate Trainer, Author, Speaker, Invited visiting faculty for Business & Entrepreneurship – NMIMS, Mumbai, will be the key speaker.

Key takeaways for the participants are to learn what the future of CX looks like in various Industry verticals and Best Practices in B2B for future Customer Experience CX.

It’s a free webinar, kindly join @ 4.50 pm on Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81052537760 or Meeting ID: 810 5253 7760.

For details contact Anuja Sharma, Chairperson of VIA Marketing Forum 9823119533 or Mili Juneja, Convener of VIA Marketing Forum on 8446655664 or VIA : 0712-2561211.

Members, industrialists, marketing professionals and interested persons are requested to kindly join the session by zoom, says a press note issued by Chairperson of VIA Marketing Forum.