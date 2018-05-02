Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Sep 8th, 2020
    National News / News 2 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty

    Sushant Singh Rajput’s partner Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after three days of questioning.

    The 28-year-old actor, named as an accused in the CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14, had denied consuming drugs. Her brother Showik was arrested last week.

    The Narcotics Control Bureau started its inquiries based on WhatsApp chats retrieved from Rhea Chakraborty’s phone, which revealed conversations around procuring drugs, allegedly for Sushant Singh Rajput.

    Trending In Nagpur
    CP Amitesh Kumar tightens bandobast to check Covid spread in Nagpur
    CP Amitesh Kumar tightens bandobast to check Covid spread in Nagpur
    Citizens cry foul as cops fine car drivers without masks!
    Citizens cry foul as cops fine car drivers without masks!
    Nagpur Collector, Ex-Minister, spouse tested positive for Covid-19
    Nagpur Collector, Ex-Minister, spouse tested positive for Covid-19
    जिलाधिकारी रविंद्र ठाकरे Corona पॉजिटिव
    जिलाधिकारी रविंद्र ठाकरे Corona पॉजिटिव
    पुनः लाभ के पद के लिए मुंढे के करीबियों का पाला बदलना शुरू
    पुनः लाभ के पद के लिए मुंढे के करीबियों का पाला बदलना शुरू
    रामटेक तालुक्यात 18 जन निघाले कोरोना पॉझिटिव.
    रामटेक तालुक्यात 18 जन निघाले कोरोना पॉझिटिव.
    Ex- Minister सतीश चतुर्वेदी और उनकी पत्नी Corona पॉजिटिव
    Ex- Minister सतीश चतुर्वेदी और उनकी पत्नी Corona पॉजिटिव
    मास्क न लावणा-या ११३६ नागरिकांकडून दंड वसूली
    मास्क न लावणा-या ११३६ नागरिकांकडून दंड वसूली
    आम आदमी पार्टी चा नागपुरात ऑक्सी मीटर अभियान
    आम आदमी पार्टी चा नागपुरात ऑक्सी मीटर अभियान
    कुख्यात संतोष आंबेकरचा दुसरा बंगला पाडण्यास सुरुवात
    कुख्यात संतोष आंबेकरचा दुसरा बंगला पाडण्यास सुरुवात
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145