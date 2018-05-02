NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput’s partner Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after three days of questioning.

The 28-year-old actor, named as an accused in the CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14, had denied consuming drugs. Her brother Showik was arrested last week.

The Narcotics Control Bureau started its inquiries based on WhatsApp chats retrieved from Rhea Chakraborty’s phone, which revealed conversations around procuring drugs, allegedly for Sushant Singh Rajput.