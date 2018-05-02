Teachers’ Day celebrated at Achievers School

Teachers’ Day Celebration at the Achievers School Press Note: The 5 th of September, birthday of our second President, Dr. Sarvapralli Radhakrishnan is celebrated as Teachers’ day all over the country. This day is also special because it honours and acknowledges the efforts taken by all educators and the teaching fraternity.

Every year the Achievers school celebrates this day with high spirit and enthusiasm. Even with the COVID situation, the school managed to surprise the teachers with a rocking, Bollywood-themed virtual celebration.The theme was decided keeping in mind the need for the teachers to have a few hours of recreation since they had been working tirelessly ever since the lockdown .

Teachers Ms. Deepmala Bhatnagar& Ms. Sheetal Kothe were felicitated by Ms Sapna Katiyar (Chief Mentor)for completing 10 and 5 years of service respectively.

The Program was jointly conducted by Dr. Priyadarshini Deoghare (Director Academics and Principal, The Achievers High School) and Ms Sharmila Muthye (Centre Head, The Achievers Pre-Schoo)l. The teachers spent a fun filled afternoon playing exciting games inspired by Bollywood themes