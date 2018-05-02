VIA Marketing Forum conducts Workshop on “Facebook & Instagram Ad Creation Techniques”

Marketing Forum of Vidarbha Industries Association organised a workshop on “Facebook & Instagram Ad Creation Techniques” to educate people about social media marketing at Udyam Sabhagruh, Nagpur today.

The workshop was conducted by Growth Consultant and Social Media trainer Mili Juneja, she said out of total internet users 90% population is available on Facebook and Instagram together and these platform provide easy access to the right segment of customers. These 90% people are customers for some or the other product and services, this workshop was organized with an objective to upskill normal businessman to harness this platform and connect with the right customer by their own and save on the marketing cost.

Juneja said that the current generation needs customized marketing and branded products hence creating a brand and showcasing ourselves is very necessary and all these objectives can be easily achieved from social media platform.

In this workshop a step by step instruction based training was given to participants and they learned to create paid advertisement at Facebook and Instagram from their laptop during the workshop. The workshop had huge response from proprietors, traders, ladies, students and all the participants were very satisfied by having hand-on training at the workshop. The program concluded with training certificate distribution to all the participants.

The takeaway for the participants was hands-on training for Facebook marketing. Participants learnt practical live demonstration on their laptop / smartphone and created their own FB ad like professional.

Tremendous response from participants, which was attended by small entrepreneurs; all traders & Service providers; women entrepreneurs; office support / Marketing & Marketing Coordination, enthusiasts students from different walks of life.

Earlier, Anita Rao, Jt. Secretary of VIA welcomed the guest speaker with floral bouquet and Anuja Sharma, Chairperson of VIA Marketing Forum in her welcome address she said in today’s work social media marketing plays a vital role for development of their business and to reach proper customers. VIA President, Suresh Rathi also present. The workshop was concluded with a formal vote of thanks by Anita Rao.