VIA Marketing forum conducted Session on “Save on your Marketing time & money”

VIA Marketing Forum had organized a Session on “Save on your Marketing time and money” on virtual platform recently.

Key speaker Ishu Bansal, Co-founder of Truck Suvidha & a Growth marketer shared insights on the latest marketing automation trends and some free tools available on Google workspace as well as on other platform which is useful for any marketer and non-technical people for their personal marketing and save their time and money.

Bansal started his session with Facebook, he showed how we can leverage upon Facebook communities for generating relevant leads. How do we search relevant leads as most of the people drop their requirements in community groups and also share their contact details. This data is freely available and can be of use if searched and tracked properly. Hence he suggested to be part of maximum groups which are industry based and location based.

He further guided on automation for Whatsapp marketing & LinkedIn marketing. Using extensive linked marketing one can build a brand and improve his connections and page followers. Automate posts and comments.

He demonstrated how to get relevant niche leads from Google Search bar and Google maps. Local business can be benefitted with these tips and can overcome use of Justdial or Indiamart sites for its use. The subject was very demanding and participants asked various questions to enrich their knowledge of finding leads from Google and Facebook or any such open source. Any VIA member who has not attended the session are recommended to browse the recording at Facebook and can raise their query with VIA Marketing Forum.

Earlier, Anuja Sharma, Chairperson of VIA Marketing Forum welcomed the all participants and guest speaker, who will guide us on automation and discussing the Truck Suvidha, which is a new concept and such type of good information on automation.

Dr Anita Rao, Jt Secretary of VIA introduced the Ishu Bansal. Mili Juneja, Convener of VIA Marketing Forum made an opening remark and also moderated the Q&A session. The session was summerized and proposed a formal vote of thanks by Anuja Sharma.

The session was joined by members of the association, marketing professionals and interested persons in large numbers.