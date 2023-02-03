VIA LEW Organized Lew Handloom Fashion Show

Nagpur: Lady Entrepreneurs’ Wing of Vidarbha IndustriesAssociation (VIALEW) organized a LEW Handloom Fashion Show on 29th Januaryat Open Air Theater at SCZCC, Nagpur.

Chief Guest Vinita Bhatia, Winner of Mrs IndiaInternational Glam 2022, Beauty of the World 2022 & Mrs India InternationalPath Breaker expressed her views with participants that confidence is the keyto take you to a new height, achieve your goal as well as providing a new platform. She advised there is no substitute to your hard work for that you should sharpen your skills, always cheerful from heart, take challenges, struggling in life gives you confidence to match to your goals and one day magic will happen. To achieve success, she narrated her journey of participation in the beauty pageants for that she had worked hard, enhanced skills, made habits of daily reading, learning from failures, all these things give you motivation to remove negative thoughts and keeps your mind peaceful and positive.

Earlier, Poonam Lala,Chairperson –VIALEW in her welcome address said since five years, we have been organizing the VIALEW Fashion Show on various themes, which got a tremendous response from participants of our Vidarbha region. This year, we were promoting Handloom Indian Traditional Fashion – Handloom Material & Handmade TraditionalJewellery. She also welcomed the Chief Guest Vinita Bhatia and Judges – Abhishek Jaiswal, Creative RunwayDirector & Choreographer; Krupa Sawalani, Principal of MKSSS Soft Nagpur.

The event was supported by ViccoLaboratories, Parekh Jewelers and Resham Rui of Dhanashree Deodhar.

Fashion Design Institutes & Colleges,Solo/Individual, Handmade Handloom Jewellery Designer participated in the Show.Ten fashion institutes from Vidarbha participated viz. Gandhigram College Wardha (A), Aakar College of Mgmt for Women, DattaMeghe Institute of Mgmt Studies, Gandhigram College Wardha (B), IIDT Institute ofInnovative Designs & Technology, LAD & Smt RP College for Women, S SGirls College, Gondia, Santaji Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur, Solahkala VocationalEducation Institute & Tulsi Prernadayi Bahuuddeshiya Seva Sanstha.

First Round was conducted on Traditionalfor Institutes, Designers, Jewelry Round and second round was conducted on Contemporaryfor Institutes and Designers followed by Q&A.

Chief Guest and Judges announced the winners in different categories viz.

Jewelry Designer was KalyaniHingnikar of Raghav Creations;

Designer category was Namrata Fulbandheof Namos Fashion

Best Costume Winner was 5B ofIIDT College,

Best Ramp Walk Winner was 3L ofDatta Meghe Institute

Runner up College / Institutewas SS Girls

Winner College / Institute wasGandhigram College, Gondia B

Prominently present were VIAPresident, Vishal Agrawal, Jt Secretary Rakesh Surana, Om Jajodia, Chairman ofVIA Agro & Rural Development Forum, VIA LEW Founder Chairperson – Sarla Kamdar, Immd Past Chairperson – ManishaBawankar, Past Chairpersons – Chitra Parate, Neelam Bowade, Anjali Gupta, Dr AnitaRao, Vandana Sharma, Shachi Mallick, ReetaLanjewar, Vice Chairperson – Yogita Deshmukh; PRO – Poonam Gupta along with members of the wing attended in large number.

Shweta Shelgaonkar, Anchor, Actor, Writer comperedthe show. Rashmi Kulkarni, Secretary– LEW expressed her gratitude for making this show a grand success and also proposed a formal vote of thanks.

