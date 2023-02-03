SC notice to Centre on BBC docu ban on Modi

The Supreme Court issues notice to the Centre on a plea seeking direction to restrain the Central government from censoring the BBC documentary relating to the 2002 Gujarat Riots. The SC seeks a response from the Centre within three weeks. The court posts the matter for hearing in April.

The lead plea was filed by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, veteran journalist N Ram and lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan.

In their appeal to the top court, they have sought a direction to restrain the centre from curbing their right to “receive and disseminate information” on the two-part BBC series called “India: The Modi Question”

