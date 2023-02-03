‘Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha’ song writer Raja Badhe’s special bond with Nagpur

Nagpur: With the Maharashtra Cabinet giving approval to ‘Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha, Garja Maharashtra Majha’ as the State song, many Nagpurians went nostalgic about Raja Badhe, the poet-lyricist who wrote the song. He was born in Mahal area of old city of Nagpur. Voices of satisfaction are emanating from Nagpur that poet Raja Badhe, a native of Nagpur, has received this honour. The announcement has come on the eve of Badhe’s 111th birth anniversary which falls on February 1.

This song of 1.41 minutes duration will be adopted as State song from February 19, 2023 on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s birth anniversary. Sung by Shaheer Ameer Sable in his deep voice, this song was penned by Raja Badhe and composed by music composer Shiva Srinivas Khale.

Especially since the border struggle, the agitators, the Marathi people were given inspiration, motivation and consciousness by this song. Even today this song is popular among the youth of the new generation. The Nagpur poet Raja Badhe was born in Nagpur on February 1, 1912. The Maharashtra Government approved ‘Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha, Garja Maharashtra Majha’ as the State song.

Early period in Nagpur

The Nagpurkar Raja Badhe, who later became famous as a famous poet of Maharashtra, spent his early years in Nagpur. He did his secondary education at Tilak Vidyalaya in the city. His career started with journalism. After serving for many years with Akashvani, he entered the film business. He set up the organization “Swanand Chitra” and produced a film on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj called “Raigadcha Rajbandi”.

Known as a Marathi poet

At the same time, he was also managing the editorial board of Bageshwari Magazine of Nagpur. He also worked with Mavkar Bhave in the weekly Saavdhan. Moreover, he joined a college in Nagpur itself for education, but he stopped his college education within a year. Within a short period of time, he created a multi-faceted identity as an editor, filmmaker, writer, playwright, novelist, storyteller and singer. However, his real identity was as a Marathi poet and lyricist. Even today, his memory is preserved by the people of Nagpur.

A square at Tulshibagh in Nagpur is named after him. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar was the idol of Raja Badhe. Many of his songs became popular. Raja Badhe has 18 collections of poems, 4 plays, 9 musicals, 5 one-act plays, and a novel. His song ‘Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha, Garja Maharashtra Majha’ was immortalized by singer Shahir Sable. The selection of this song as the State song has once again highlighted the poet Raja Bade’s close relationship with Nagpur.

‘Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha’ was written in 1960 when Maharashtra state was formed. It was first performed on May 1, 1960 which is now observed as Maharashtra Day.

