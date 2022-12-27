VIA LEW Industrial visited Gimatex Group at Hinganghat

Nagpur: Lady Entrepreneurs’ Wing of Vidarbha Industries Association (VIALEW) gave exposure to the Textile Manufacturing Industry to its members through an Industrial Visit to Gimatex Group at Hinganghat.

Industrial visit is considered as one of the tactical methods to know things practically through interaction, working methods and employment practices.

Advertisement

A one-day industrial visit was organized by VIA LEW for its members and interested lady entrepreneurs recently on 17th December. The visit was at Gimatex Industries, Hinganghat. 45 members of the wing took benefit of this industrial tour. Gimatext Industries is having 125 years of Textile Experience to provide premium quality textile products to its customers using the latest in textile technology.

The objective of the tour was to familiarize ladies with the real-life scenario of the big industry working environment and to provide practical exposure about the working of corporate industry.

The women were briefed about the company’s corporate profile, various manufacturing processes of the Textile Plant at the large Auditorium of Gimatex.

This visit made ladies learn about the manufacturing of various types of clothes. They were provided with all the detailed procedures in the manufacturing of various fabrics.

Material handling procedures and all the steps of manufacturing were explained to ladies along with the flow lines.

The visit was aimed at letting ladies get an insight of all technical concepts such as production, economies of scale, labour management and industrial regulations. Technical experts from the company toured the ladies through different processes involved in textile manufacturing like Spinning, weaving etc. LEW members exchanged views with technical experts of Gimatex and got the necessary exposure. They also got to learn new concepts and gained good experience.

The introduction about the Gimatex Industries was given by Atul Jain, CEO and Rajiv Sharma, HR Manager coordinated with Gimatex staff during the industrial visit.

The LEW members also visited the Cotton Seed Oil Factory. They also got to learn the whole process of manufacturing Cotton seed Oil and gained good experience.

In the second half of the tour, the ladies visited Snehal Nursery at Hinganghat spread over a huge area.

Executive Members of VIALEW : Chairperson – Poonam Lala, Secretary – Rashmi Kulkarni, IPP Manisha Bawankar, Advisory Member Sarita Pawar, and Past Chairpersons – Y Ramani, Anjali Gupta, Dr Anita Rao, Vandana Sharma, Shachi Mallick, Reeta Lanjewar, and Executive members Indu Kshirsagar, Yogita Deshmukh, were prominently present. All the beneficiaries appreciated the efforts of the LEW team for organising the visit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement