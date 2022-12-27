CM, leaders pay tributes to Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh

Nagpur: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde garlanded his portrait and remembered his contributions for sake of betterment of farmers across the region and country. School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, Parliamentarians Prataprao Jadhav, Krupal Tumane, Bhavna Gawli, MLA Krishna Khopde and others were present at the event held at Ramgiri. On this occasion, other dignitaries too garlanded Bhausaheb’s portrait.

Tributes paid at Divisional Commissionerate

Divisional Commissioner Vijayalakshmi Prasanna Bidari paid tributes to former Agriculture Minister Dr Punjabrao Deshmukh on his birth anniversary by garlanding his portrait. Deputy Commissioner Pradip Kulkarni, Assistant Director Sanghmitra Dhoke, Tehsildar Arvind Selokar and other officials and employees attended the programme held at the Divisional Commissionerate.

