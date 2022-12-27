Car, being driven by 15-yr old boy, knocks woman dead in Narendra Nagar

Nagpur: A 56-year old woman was knocked dead by a car being driven by a 15-year old boy in Narendra Nagar on Monday. The woman was on a morning walk when the tragedy occurred.
The deceased has been identified as Sneha Someshwar Tembhurne, resident of Plot No. 2, Ramkrushna Society, Narendra Nagar.
According to police, Sneha was on a morning walk around 7.30 on Monday. Midway near Plot No. 32, a Fiat car (MH-49/F 0517) being driven rashly by a 15-year old boy hit Sneha and injured her critically. She was rushed to Swasthyam Hospital in Dhantoli but doctors declared her dead on admission.
Beltarodi police constable Divtelwar, based on a complaint lodged by Yogendra Hemant Kanhere (32), booked the minor driver under Sections 279, 304(A) of the IPC and probing the matter further.