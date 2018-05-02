VIA LEW conducts webinar on “Promoting Business & Making it Profitable” on 7th June 2021 on zoom

Lady Entrepreneurs’ Wing of Vidarbha Industries Association is organising a webinar on “Promoting Business & Making it Profitable” on Monday, 7th June 2021 from 4.00 pm to 5.30 pm on zoom platform.

Rajeev Aggarwal, Management Consultant Business & Global Strategy, having vast experience and who has been developing and executing business in India and globally since more than 35 years, starting in the field of project management, will be the key speaker of the session.

He will guide the participants about ways to promote your business, how to avoid mistakes, promotion strategy, digital advertising, Mobile tools, PR, etc. He will also share tips on how to increase and make it profitable for your business by way of customer referrals; lead generation and conversion, reduce costly services and activities, etc.

To know more from Rajeev Aggarwal, join at 3.30 pm on zoom meeting ID : https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87111963785 or 871 1196 3785

For More details contact VIA LEW Chairperson, Manisha Bawankar (7387002535) or Secretary – LEW Poonam Lala, (9823071939).

Program is open for all, it’s a wonderful opportunity for members, startups, lady entrepreneurs to make their ventures profitable, you are cordially invited to join the live session on zoom.