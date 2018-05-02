Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Jun 3rd, 2021

    VIA LEW conducts webinar on “Promoting Business & Making it Profitable” on 7th June 2021 on zoom

    Lady Entrepreneurs’ Wing of Vidarbha Industries Association is organising a webinar on “Promoting Business & Making it Profitable” on Monday, 7th June 2021 from 4.00 pm to 5.30 pm on zoom platform.

    Rajeev Aggarwal, Management Consultant Business & Global Strategy, having vast experience and who has been developing and executing business in India and globally since more than 35 years, starting in the field of project management, will be the key speaker of the session.

    He will guide the participants about ways to promote your business, how to avoid mistakes, promotion strategy, digital advertising, Mobile tools, PR, etc. He will also share tips on how to increase and make it profitable for your business by way of customer referrals; lead generation and conversion, reduce costly services and activities, etc.

    To know more from Rajeev Aggarwal, join at 3.30 pm on zoom meeting ID : https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87111963785 or 871 1196 3785

    For More details contact VIA LEW Chairperson, Manisha Bawankar (7387002535) or Secretary – LEW Poonam Lala, (9823071939).

    Program is open for all, it’s a wonderful opportunity for members, startups, lady entrepreneurs to make their ventures profitable, you are cordially invited to join the live session on zoom.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Complete Reach II and Reach IV work fast, says Dr Dixit
    Complete Reach II and Reach IV work fast, says Dr Dixit
    अजून धोका टळला नाही, सदैव सुरक्षेची काळजी घेणे आवश्यक
    अजून धोका टळला नाही, सदैव सुरक्षेची काळजी घेणे आवश्यक
    ‘वंदेमातरम’ हेल्थ पोस्टच्या संचलनासाठी सामाजिक संस्थांनी समोर यावे
    ‘वंदेमातरम’ हेल्थ पोस्टच्या संचलनासाठी सामाजिक संस्थांनी समोर यावे
    विदेशात शिक्षणासाठी जाणा-या विद्यार्थ्यांसाठी कोव्हिड लसीकरण सुरु
    विदेशात शिक्षणासाठी जाणा-या विद्यार्थ्यांसाठी कोव्हिड लसीकरण सुरु
    गुरुवारी २० प्रतिष्ठानांवर उपद्रव शोध पथकाची कारवाई
    गुरुवारी २० प्रतिष्ठानांवर उपद्रव शोध पथकाची कारवाई
    VIA LEW conducts webinar on “Promoting Business & Making it Profitable” on 7th June 2021 on zoom
    VIA LEW conducts webinar on “Promoting Business & Making it Profitable” on 7th June 2021 on zoom
    सरकार गोंधळलेले; ही जनभावनेची थट्टा : ऍड. धर्मपाल मेश्राम
    सरकार गोंधळलेले; ही जनभावनेची थट्टा : ऍड. धर्मपाल मेश्राम
    मनसर येथे लोकप्रतिनिधी व कर्मचारी यांचे कोविड-१९ व म्युकरमायकोसिस या आजाराबाबत जनजागृती
    मनसर येथे लोकप्रतिनिधी व कर्मचारी यांचे कोविड-१९ व म्युकरमायकोसिस या आजाराबाबत जनजागृती
    सर्व अनाथ बालकांच्या व्यथा सारख्याच असल्याने सरकारने योजना सर्वांना सारखीच लागू करावी – डॉ. विटनकर
    सर्व अनाथ बालकांच्या व्यथा सारख्याच असल्याने सरकारने योजना सर्वांना सारखीच लागू करावी – डॉ. विटनकर
    Maharashtra Unlock : अनलॉकबाबत गोंधळात गोंधळ! ‘राज्यातील निर्बंध हटवलेले नाहीत’, मंत्री वडेट्टीवारांच्या घोषणेनंतर सरकारचं स्पष्टीकरण
    Maharashtra Unlock : अनलॉकबाबत गोंधळात गोंधळ! ‘राज्यातील निर्बंध हटवलेले नाहीत’, मंत्री वडेट्टीवारांच्या घोषणेनंतर सरकारचं स्पष्टीकरण
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145