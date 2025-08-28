VIA HRD Forum & NIPM Nagpur Chapter organized Session on “The Rise of AI for HR”

Vidarbha Industries Association (VIA) HRD Forum, in collaboration with NIPM Nagpur Chapter, organized a session on “The Rise of AI for HR” on 25th August 2025 at VIA, Nagpur.

Expert Speaker, Ramamurthy Ponaganti, Dy General Manager (HR & IR), Dinshaw’s Dairy Foods Pvt. Ltd., emphasized that traditionally HR has been centered on functions such as recruitment, employee engagement, training, and performance evaluation. However, with the advent of AI, HR has evolved into a more data-driven, strategic, and personalized discipline. He systematically presented how AI applications are creating measurable impact across the HR value chain.

In the area of recruitment and talent acquisition, AI-enabled Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) are capable of screening thousands of resumes in seconds, identifying the most suitable candidates based on skills and experience. Chatbots are increasingly managing the first-level interaction with job aspirants, while predictive analytics tools like LinkedIn Talent Insights and HireVue help in identifying best-fit candidates, even from among passive job seekers. AI also aids in sourcing candidates proactively across platforms, reducing the dependency on traditional hiring methods.

On employee onboarding, Ponaganti explained how AI-driven chatbots can resolve FAQs of new joinees, while personalized learning paths ease the transition and accelerate productivity. Moving further, Learning & Development (L&D) has been revolutionized through AI platforms that suggest customized training modules, deploy virtual learning coaches, and provide career path recommendations, making learning more engaging and relevant.

In terms of employee engagement and retention, sentiment analysis through surveys, emails, and feedback tools enables organizations to track workplace morale and predict attrition risks. Similarly, AI-based predictive models help identify employees likely to leave, allowing HR managers to implement targeted retention strategies. Performance management has also become more objective and fair with AI offering real-time productivity tracking, removing biases in appraisals, and highlighting potential improvement areas. AI is equally impactful in HR operations, where automation of payroll, leave management, compliance, and routine queries allows HR professionals to dedicate more time to strategic roles.

Highlighting the organizational benefits, Ponaganti observed that AI saves significant time and cost, enhances both candidate and employee experience, strengthens data-driven decision-making, and promotes diversity and inclusion.

He also cautioned about the challenges, including algorithmic bias, job displacement fears, data privacy concerns, and the danger of losing the “human touch” in HR practices. He stressed that AI should be viewed not as a replacement but as a powerful enabler of HR, reshaping the function into a more strategic and employee-centric partner for business.

Discussing the future outlook, he noted that HR is moving towards hyper-personalized employee experiences, generative AI-enabled policy and job description creation, and AI-driven mental health support systems. The role of HR professionals will increasingly focus on well-being, creativity, leadership, and empathy, while routine functions will be effectively handled by AI. “AI is reshaping—not replacing—HR,” he summarized, “and the future belongs to HR leaders who embrace technology while safeguarding the human essence of the profession.”

Earlier, Dr Suresh Pandilwar, Chairman – VIA HRD Forum, in his welcome address highlighted that while industries have swiftly embraced AI in their operations to work with these technologies. He emphasized the urgent need for HR professionals to adapt and align with AI-driven practices in today’s competitive landscape. He also announced that the Forum is planning a Best HR Competition for industries in the near future to encourage adoption of innovative practices. Neelam Bowade, Convener – VIA HRD Forum, made the opening remarks and introduced the guest speaker. Ranjeet Pande, Chairman – NIPM Nagpur Chapter, presenting a management book to the winner. The program concluded with Neelam Bowade proposed a formal vote of thanks and acknowledging the speaker, dignitaries, and participants for making the event a success.

The session witnessed enthusiastic participation from HR professionals, academicians, and industry representatives eager to explore how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping the future of Human Resource Management.