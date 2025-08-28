NCP (SP) Nagpur chief Pethe duped of Rs 23 lakh in share market fraud

Nagpur: Duneshwar Pethe (48), Nagpur City President of Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) and a resident of Hiwari Nagar, has lodged a police complaint alleging he was cheated of Rs 23 lakh through fraudulent diversion of shares. Nandanvan Police have booked the accused, identified as Nandan Omprakash Goswami of Sardarpur in Madhya Pradesh’s Thar district.

According to police, the episode began in November 2024 when Pethe was introduced to Nandan Goswami by his acquaintance and Indore resident, Dinesh Goswami, who vouched for Nandan’s experience in stock trading. On Dinesh’s assurance, Pethe not only developed professional ties with Nandan but also allowed him to use his office space.

Soon, Nandan started handling share trading on Pethe’s behalf. Having secured complete access to his accounts, he persuaded Pethe to open a new trading account for further investments. Trusting him, Pethe agreed.

Trouble surfaced in March 2025 when Pethe asked Nandan to share complete investment details for submission to his chartered accountant. Nandan, however, delayed repeatedly, citing personal reasons and frequent visits to his village. At one point, he even claimed to be in Ahmedabad with his ailing father and later switched off his phone, raising suspicion.

A subsequent check of the office revealed that Rs 3 lakh in cash was missing, allegedly taken by Nandan. Further scrutiny of the trading account showed that shares worth nearly Rs 20 lakh had been illegally transferred to another account, which was later found to be in Nandan’s own name.

Realising he had been duped, Pethe approached Nandanvan police, who have since registered a case of cheating and breach of trust against Nandan under relevant sections of the IPC. The investigation is underway.